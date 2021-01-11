Could Sadie be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – She is a 17-year-old tabby cat in need of a quiet, loving home without other cats or dogs. Silky soft and playful, Sadie doesn’t let her age slow her down!

Since she can be easily startled, she’d prefer a home with older children. With time and patience, she’ll reveal how much she loves attention, especially chin and ear scratches. Like all cats at Wisconsin Humane Society, Sadie is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee. Sadie’s adopters will also go home with a certificate for a free vet exam.

You’ll find this sweet senior at the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center inside the PetSmart on Pilgrim Way. To make an adoption appointment, visit the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website at wihumane.org/welcome.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco