Could Sadie be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – She is a 17-year-old tabby cat in need of a quiet, loving home without other cats or dogs. Silky soft and playful, Sadie doesn’t let her age slow her down!

Since she can be easily startled, she’d prefer a home with older children. With time and patience, she’ll reveal how much she loves attention, especially chin and ear scratches. Like all cats at Wisconsin Humane Society, Sadie is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee. Sadie’s adopters will also go home with a certificate for a free vet exam.

You’ll find this sweet senior at the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center inside the PetSmart on Pilgrim Way. To make an adoption appointment, visit the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website at wihumane.org/welcome.