Could Sophia be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Sophia is a senior dog who loves to play ball and go on short walks. This 9-year-old sweetheart loves squeak toys, explore new places, and cuddle up with her human.

She would be happiest as an only dog but has lived successfully with cats and rabbits. Since Sophia is an older dog, it is recommended she live with children over the age of 8. She may tolerate another dog that is willing to let her be the boss and give her some space.

She has arthritis and is on medication and should remain on that for the rest of her life. It is also recommended she lose some weight. She is very smart and sweet.

Her adoption fee is sponsored so you can take her home for free!

Come meet her at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society on 1925 Shelter Court, reach them by phone at 920-424-2128, online at oahs.org and be sure to follow them on Facebook.