(WFRV) – This sweet and affectionate eight-week-old puppy is a pit mixed breed looking for a fun home.

Spot is a ball of puppy energy but also loves to cuddle. He would love an active home with a great set of commands and skills.

To meet Spot, reach out to the Oconto Area Humane Society at 920-835-1738, or message them on their website or on Facebook.