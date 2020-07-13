Could Stitch be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

 (WFRV) – Stitch is a handsome, 1-year-old up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Green Bay Campus.

He’s hard to resist with his unique markings and long fluffy tail. Stitch would make a great addition to any home, having previously lived with a dog, a cat, and multiple children. He’s an easy-going guy who likes to be held and loves pets.

Stitch is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. You can even name your own adoption fee and get a certificate for a free vet exam.

To meet Stitch, call the Green Bay Campus for an adoption appointment at 920-469-3110. Check out all the animals looking for forever homes at wihumane.org/adopt and follow them on Facebook.

