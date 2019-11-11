Could Storm be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Meet Storm! Could he be Your New Best Friend?

This sweet, three-month-old puppy is vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and ready to find his forever home.

You can meet him at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Green Bay Campus at 1830 Radisson Street. Be sure to see all their adoptable animals at wihumane.org/adopt and like/follow them on Facebook as well.

And don’t forget about their Holiday Bingo event on November 14th at the Riverside Ballroom. For all the details, check out their Facebook event page.