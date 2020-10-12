(WFRV) – Could Stormy be your new best friend? This 10 month old girl loves toys and playing!

She would do best in a home with teenage children and needs to be an only pet. Stormy can be cautious with new people and new situations but warms up quickly.

She is very sweet and super smart, fun to train and she’s already learned so much.

Her adoption fee is sponsored and is spayed and current on her vaccinations.

Plus, Stormy’s new family will go home with an “EZ” walk harness, collar, leash, ID, bag of treats for training, kong, three new toys, and a sponsorship of one-on-one training with a qualified positive trainer.

To learn more about Stormy, call the Oshkosh Humane Society at (920) 424-2128, or visit them online or on Facebook.