(WFRV) – This 8-month-old kitty is doing a great job learning how to socialize with people in his foster home.

He loves hanging out with other cats and would love some companionship to bolster his confidence.

Once T-Bone opens up, he is as sweet as can be and if you’ve got treats, you found a forever friend!

Make an appointment to meet T-Bone by reaching out to the Eastshore Humane Association at eastshoreha.org or message them on Facebook.