Could Thunder be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Originally pretty shy, one-year-old Thunder has come a long way since being rescued from a hoarding situation and is being cared for at the Wisconsin Humane Society of Door County.

With lots of TLC, Thunder has become quite the chatterbox and cuddle bug, she will now follow you around until she gets ear scratches. She does have feline leukemia virus but she’s showing no symptoms at this time and is as loving as they come.

She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a free vet exam, and a bag of food. You can also name your own adoption fee.

To meet Thunder, stop by the Humane Society’s off-site adoption location inside PetSmart at 2280 E. Mason Street in Green Bay during adoption hours and join the waitlist when you arrive. They are open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 4-6 p.m., Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

If your own pets are in need of updated vaccines, the Door County Campus is hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic for cats and dogs on Friday, October 8 from 9 am – noon. Microchips will also be available. Appointments are required and can be made online, just head to wihumane.org.