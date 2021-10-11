Could Thunder or Strike be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Brothers Thunder and Strike visited Local 5 Live and they are looking for their forever homes!

THUNDER:

I’m Thunder and I’m 5 months old! I’m an energetic kitten that loves to rough house! I would thrive in a home with numerous playmates because I never tire out! I also love to cuddle! I do want to be upfront that I am a special needs kitty though, so I’m hoping you’ll still love me. When I was a tiny kitten my littermates would suckle on something they weren’t supposed to which left me a tad….misshapen…. At this time everything is working just fine and I use my litterbox, but once I am full grown I may require surgery to correct my condition to prevent me from having a urine blockage. Again, I hope you can love me as I am and promise to care for me as I get older.

STRIKE:

I’m Strike, brother to Thunder and lover of fun! I love to run and play and do all the best kitten stuff. I’d love to go home with my brother, but I’m also down to make new friends!

October is Subaru Loves Pets Month!

All adoption fees are waived (for cats and dogs) from October 14 – 23. Subaru and Bergstrom Subaru of Oshkosh are donating $100 for every pet adopted in October from NAS.

Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Adoption Event

​Saturday Oct 23rd 12-4 pm at the Shelter

Join Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group agents at the Shelter on Oct 23rd to pair adoptable pets with new families and new homes. The shelter will have an “open house” to views the cats and dogs. After all, pets need homes, too!



To meet Thunder or Strike, call the Neenah Animal Shelter at 920-722-9544, visit them online at neenahanimalshelter.org or send them message on Facebook.