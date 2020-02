(WFRV) – Tio is ready to be Your New Best Friend.

After one long walk a day, he loves to hang out, chill, and nap.

To meet Tio, head to the Lakeshore Humane Society at 1551 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc.

Call with questions at 920-684-5401. You can also reach out to them on their website and Facebook as well.