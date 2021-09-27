Could Todd and Copper be Your New Best Friends?

(WFRV) – Named after the movie, “The Fox and the Hound” these sweet brothers are a bonded pair and have been inseparable since arriving at the shelter so they are looking for a home together, preferably with no other cats since there was some bullying involved at their other home.

Todd is a little on the shy side but with his brother’s help, his personality really shines. He is gentle, quiet, affectionate and a couch potato.

Copper is a bit more outgoing but is also gentle, affectionate, and will stick by his brother’s side as a couch potato.

Both are neutered and are up to date on vaccinations. Fill out an application to adopt at eastshoreha.org or reach with questions at 920-849-2390, or message them on Facebook.