Could Trent be your new best friend?

(WFRV) – This shy 3-year-old is looking for a very special family. He was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama in September. When he first arrived, Trent was fearful and stressed from all the changes, avoiding interactions with staff and retreating when they attempted to come near. Thankfully, a wonderful foster family was willing to take him home and help him learn all the joys life has to offer. The happy pup you see here will takes lots of time and patience to see in his new home. Once you’ve earned his trust, Trent loves doggy massages, daily exercise, and playtime!

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is a loving, patient home! His past is a mystery, but his future is bright! To learn more about Trent and schedule a time to meet, please email his foster mom at doggyfostermom@yahoo.com.