Could Tucker and Stellar be Your New Best Friends?

(WFRV) – Brother and sister beagle duo are a bonded pair and just be adopted together.

They are never far from each other’s side and have impeccable house manners. They are both potty-trained and although they are a bit overweight, they are healthy otherwise – Tucker even had a dental cleaning recently.

They do well in the company of other chill animals.

To meet Tucker and Steller, reach out to the Neenah Animal Shelter at 920-722-9544, online at neenahanimalshelter.org, or message them on Facebook.