Could Wendi be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Wendi has been at the Neenah Animal Shelter since March due to her owner falling on hard times.

Wendi has a spicy personality and will keep you on your toes. She doesn’t always have time to sit and cuddle because she likes to patrol the windows for furry creatures. Another favorite pastime is to hunt for toys, especially stuffed mice and toys with feathers!

Wendi will thrive best in a home with adults, teens, and no other cats. To make an appointment to meet Wendi, reach out to the Neenah Animal Shelter on their Facebook page. See all their animals up for adoption at neenahanimalshelter.org. You can reach them by phone at 920-722-9544.

