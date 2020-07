(WFRV) – Woody is a three-year-old male with a gentle soul. He came in as a stray and is now being fostered. While he had a rough time on the streets, he is learning that people can be loving.

Woody will do best in a quiet home without small children, but he’s okay with other respectful cats.

To meet Woody, reach out to the Eastshore Humane Association by calling 920-849-2390 or head to eastshoreha.org or on Facebook.

The shelter is also in need of people to foster cats.