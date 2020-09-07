Could Zoey be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Zoey is a 2-year-old Tabby looking for her forever home from the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus.

Zoey is a calm kitty ready to be your quiet companion. She loves to nap in cozy corners and show her affection with leg rubs.

Like all cats from the Wisconsin Humane Society, Zoey is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and you get to name your own adoption fee.

See Zoey’s profile here: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43913159

Meet Zoey by calling the Door County Campus at 920-746-1111 and see all the animals looking for homes at wihumane.org/adopt.

To help support the great work at the Wisconsin Humane Society, Door County’s Virtual Pet Walk fundraising challenge ends this Saturday, September 12. To donate to a team and help them earn prizes, head to petwalkdoorcounty.com.