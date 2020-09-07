Could Zoey be Your New Best Friend?

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Zoey is a 2-year-old Tabby looking for her forever home from the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus.

Zoey is a calm kitty ready to be your quiet companion. She loves to nap in cozy corners and show her affection with leg rubs.

Like all cats from the Wisconsin Humane Society, Zoey is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and you get to name your own adoption fee.

See Zoey’s profile here: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43913159

Meet Zoey by calling the Door County Campus at 920-746-1111 and see all the animals looking for homes at wihumane.org/adopt.

To help support the great work at the Wisconsin Humane Society, Door County’s Virtual Pet Walk fundraising challenge ends this Saturday, September 12. To donate to a team and help them earn prizes, head to petwalkdoorcounty.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today