(WFRV) – Mama Bear was a missing dog located between Calumet, Manitowoc and Brown County Lines in early April. Mama Bear was spotted for a month or even longer fighting to survive after being left alone.

With the help of some local volunteers and concerned citizens, a local woman named Ruby was able to successfully trap “Mama Bear”. We are happy to report that Mama Bear is now at Eastshore Humane Association and receiving proper care and love.

Mama Bear is spayed, up to date on vaccines and ready to find her loving forever home. Mama Bear may not have gotten her happy ending if it weren’t for concerned citizens and volunteers who helped this sweet girl make her way here. Mama Bear loves kids, toys, treats and people. We are hoping Mama Bear will finally get to know the love and comforts of a forever home like she deserves.

If you would like to meet Mama Bear, fill out an application at eastshoreha.org, for questions send them a message on Facebook.