(WFRV)- Could Ezekiel be your new best friend?

Ezekiel is 3 years old, weighs 65 pounds, and has a face you can’t help but fall in love with. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

You will find him at The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 1830 Radisson Street in Green Bay.

For a limited time, any donation made to The Wisconsin Humane Society will be matched (up to $200,000). Donate here: https://wihumane.me/SummerMatch2023.

For more information or to adopt Starlette, head to wihumane.org.