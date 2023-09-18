(WFRV)- Could Mutthammed Ali be your new best friend?

He is very energetic, he would need a family with an active lifestyle and loves to go on walks. He knows many tricks. He knows how to sit, lay down, paw, speak, and more.

He is neutered, vaccinated, and ready for hugs. His adoption fee is sponsored, making him available at no cost to you. He also comes with a free Pet Behaviorist session.

The Neenah Animal Shelter is located at 951 County Road G in Neenah.

For more information, head to neenahanimalshelter.org.