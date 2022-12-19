(WFRV) – It’s hard to believe he’s still available but Brad Pit is still looking for a home.

Local 5 Live featured this love bug previously but he hasn’t had any visitors. He is about a year old, neutered and up to date on all vaccines. He loves other dogs, children, and adults but his main love is cuddling! He has a massive ‘wiggle butt’ because he cannot contain his happiness around humans.

This sweet boy has been with a foster family, but they are moving for the winter. So even if you can’t commit to a long-term adoption, he is looking for a foster family.

Reach out to neenahanimalshelter.org, make an appointment to meet Brad by calling 920-722-9544 or message them on Facebook.