(WFRV)- Could Fred be your new best friend?

This playful pup is up for adoption at the Neenah Animal Shelter.

Fred grew up around other dogs and does well with introductions. He loves toys and can eat them if he is not careful. He enjoys Nylabones and Benebones and can have those unsupervised.

The Neenah Animal Shelter is located at 951 County Road G in Neenah.

If you are interested in adopting Fred, head to neenahanimalshelter.org or their Facebook page.