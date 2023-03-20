(WFRV) – Meet Veda.

She is a fun and active one-year-old Husky/German Shephard mix who loves to play but is always happy to entertain herself with toys. Veda loves to be outdoors so a tall, fenced in yard would probably be best to keep her contained.

She loves people, attention, and going for walks. If you need a camping or hiking buddy, Veda is your girl! She is spayed, microchipped, heartworm negative, and up to date on vaccinations.

Apply to adopt or request to meet Veda online at waupacahumane.org.