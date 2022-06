(WFRV) – Meet Elton. He is a 3-year-old Beagle mixed breed looking for a fun home. He is a wild child who loves everyone he meets. He has done well walking with other shelter dogs and would do good paired with a dog in his future home. Call the Oconto Area Humane Society at 920-835-1738 or email ocontoareahumane@gmail.com for more information on Elton.