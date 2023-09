(WFRV) – Could Blossom be your new best friend?

Blossom is a 2-year-old gentle, quiet, calm, and mellow dog that would do best in a household with older children and no small animals.

She weighs 43 pounds and is spayed and vaccinated. Due to age, she may even have a lower-than-normal adoption fee.

Blossom is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Waupaca County located at 2293 Commercial Drive in Waupaca.

For more information visit the Humane Society of Waupaca County website.