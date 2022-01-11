Help Wendy at Lakeshore Humane Society with jaw surgery

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live met this sweet girl from Lakeshore Humane Society and how you can help.

From Wendy’s foster mom at Lakeshore Humane Society:

This sweetheart came to Lakeshore Humane Society with her three brothers in October. We soon found out that Wendy could not open her mouth fully. I took her home with me to foster, monitor weight, and syringe feed. She was only 12 ounces when her brothers were 1lb or more!

Wendy was taken to a veterinary clinic and a few radiographs were taken. It was evident that she sustained trauma to her right side of her jaw. She was referred to see a specialist for further diagnostics and surgical repair.

As appointments were made and conversations had to multiple specialists in the area, Wendy was flourishing!! She quickly started consistent weight gain, conquered litterbox training in mere seconds, and was playing. Everyone that comes in contact with Wendy falls in love with her vivacious personality.

She had a CT scan done last month at the Appleton Veterinary Referral Center and we anxiously awaited the results. Her specialist states that the damage to her right side of her mandible is more extensive than anticipated and the surgery plans have changed. Due to her age and rapid repair of the injured area everything in that area has fused together. She also had some injury to her sinus cavity. We do not know what caused the trauma.

We are going to be scheduling her jaw surgery this coming week and we need your help in funding her surgery. Our hope fund is what makes these special surgeries possible for the animals in our care. Without the donations and support from people like you this wouldn’t be possible so thank you!! I have a link below to donate: https://www.lakeshorehumane.org/ways-to-give/hope-fund/

If you can’t donate but want to help in some way please consider volunteering and/or fostering for Lakeshore Humane Society.

Keep up with the latest on Wendy by following her foster mom on Facebook.