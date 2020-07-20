Kitten “Jeff” looking for his forever family

Your new best friend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 (WFRV) – Could Jeff be your New Best Friend? This little cutie is almost three months old and weighs just three pounds.

He was found in very rough shape as a stray with his siblings. He has since recovered in his foster home and is ready for a home of his own. During his intake exam, Jeff was very fearful and it’s possible he’s never lived in a home. With some time, patience, and love, his sweet personality is now shining through.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is also in need of foster families so to meet Jeff or to sign up to be a foster family, head to wihumane.org. You can also call them at 920-746-1111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin