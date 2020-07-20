Kitten “Jeff” looking for his forever family

(WFRV) – Could Jeff be your New Best Friend? This little cutie is almost three months old and weighs just three pounds.

He was found in very rough shape as a stray with his siblings. He has since recovered in his foster home and is ready for a home of his own. During his intake exam, Jeff was very fearful and it’s possible he’s never lived in a home. With some time, patience, and love, his sweet personality is now shining through.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is also in need of foster families so to meet Jeff or to sign up to be a foster family, head to wihumane.org. You can also call them at 920-746-1111.