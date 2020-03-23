Kringle has been at Eastshore Humane Association for two years

(WFRV) – You can still find a New Best Friend.

Kringle has been living at the Eastshore Humane Association for two of her three years of life.

She prefers to be an only cat but apparently doesn’t mind the Chihuahua that walks around the shelter.

Eastshore Humane is closed right now but you can make an appointment to meet Kringle and possibly adopt her.

They are located at 1100 S. Park Street in Chilton. Give them a call at 920-849-2390 or head to their website, eastshoreha.org and be sure to follow them on Facebook.