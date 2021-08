(WFRV) – Could Loki and Mocha be Your New Best Friends?

These bonded pair of guinea pigs are very social and interactive – they even squeak when they hear the veggie bag coming for their treats!

Since they are bonded, they need to stay together and would make terrific family pets.

Make an appointment to meet them by calling the Oconto Area Humane Society at 920-835-1738, visit them online at ocontoareahumane.org or message them on Facebook.