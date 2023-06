(WFRV)- Melanie and Oreo are a cute bunch that can be your new best friends.

This adorable duo is playful and always ready for affection. They can be adopted together or separately. They are fully vaccinated and spayed/neutered.

You will find Melanie and Oreo at the Oconto Area Humane Society at 150 South Katch Drive.

For more information or to adopt Melanie or Oreo head to ocontoareahumane.org.