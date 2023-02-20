(WFRV) – At just four years old, Copper loves everyone he meets, sits like a perfect gentleman in the car for rides, and has great leash manners. This handsome 60lb pup is looking for a home where he can go on lots of walks and get plenty of enrichment. In exchange, he will fill your heart and home with love and laughter. He has yet to find a good match so his adoption fee has been reduced to $25. Like all dogs at the Wisconsin Humane Society, Copper is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Stop in during adoption hours to meet him! Open Tuesday – Friday 2-6pm and Saturday 12-5pm.

See Copper’s online profile with link to adopt HERE.

From noon on February 21 to noon on February 22, you have the chance to be a part of an epic 24 hours of giving! By making a donation online at givebiggreenbay.org during that time, you will help the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus and other local nonprofits earn matching funds!

The Green Bay Packers and other generous donors are providing $500,000 in matching funds in partnership with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. Organizations are granted funds based on the percentage of total dollars raised. Every dollar you contribute will have an even greater impact not only for our organization but to all of the nonprofits involved. You CAN make a difference in our community!

Learn more at givebiggreenbay.org and donate to the support the WHS Green Bay Campus here.