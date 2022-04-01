(WFRV) – Keeping our pets up to date on vaccinations keeps them and those around them safe and healthy.

Cheryl from the Oshkosh Humane Society visited Local 5 Live with details on three low-cost vaccine clinics coming up, plus details on bonded pair DJ Catnip and Carrot and how you can meet them!

Details from oahs.org:

VACCINATION CLINICS

OAHS Is hosting 3 vaccination clinics. The first one is this Sunday, April 3 from 10 -1pm at 1925 Shelter Court in the shelters parking lot. There is parking on the street for participants. Vaccinations offered are rabies, distemper & Bordetella, $15 each, plus microchipping for $20. To register, a registration form can be downloaded from our oahs.org. People need to bring their filled-out registration form and payment before 12:15pm. We accept cash or credit card – no checks. We can only serve about 200 pets. Again, people must be registered and paid by 12:15.

The next clinics are scheduled for Sunday May 15 and Sunday, June 26

DJ CATNIP AND CARROT!

Meet DJ Catnip! He and his BFF, Carrot, want to go home together. These two, one-year-old grey tigers complement each other. DJ is a lap sitter and Carrot likes to play. They love being together to snuggle and play cat games. They are sure to bring some lucky family a lifetime of love and entertainment. Both are neutered and current on their vaccinations. Adopters pay reimbursement fee of $15 for microchip and $20 for rabies. Donation always welcome.