(WFRV) — The Wisconsin Humane Society is offering a low cost vaccine clinic, a Spring Match program, and some bonded rabbits looking for their forever home.

Shaina visited Local 5 Live with details.

Featured pets: Millie and Max, bonded pair of Holland Lop rabbits

  • Millie – white & tan, 2 years old, more outgoing of the two
  • Max – white & grey, 3 years old, has some visual impairment
  • Both spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines
  • Skittish at first, but with time they become comfortable with you
  • Holland Lops are known for their calm and gentle personality, but do need plenty of playtime and physical stimulation. They have a lifespan of 7-10 years

Spring Match:

  • All donations are being matched up to $50,000 thanks to some generous friends of WHS
  • Ends on March 31
  • Veterinary costs are our biggest expense
  • Donations can be made online at www.wihumane.org/springmatch  

Vaccine Clinic:

  • Low cost vaccine clinic for cats and dogs
  • April 22, 9am – 12pm at the WHS Door County Campus
  • Appointments made in advance are required – sign up online www.wihumane.org/vaccines
  • Vaccines offered: rabies, canine distemper, feline distemper, Bordetella, and microchips
  • Someone else is allowed to bring your pet on your behalf with a signed consent form
  • Call 920-746-1111 with questions or to cancel