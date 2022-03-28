(WFRV) — The Wisconsin Humane Society is offering a low cost vaccine clinic, a Spring Match program, and some bonded rabbits looking for their forever home.
Shaina visited Local 5 Live with details.
Featured pets: Millie and Max, bonded pair of Holland Lop rabbits
- Millie – white & tan, 2 years old, more outgoing of the two
- Max – white & grey, 3 years old, has some visual impairment
- Both spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines
- Skittish at first, but with time they become comfortable with you
- Holland Lops are known for their calm and gentle personality, but do need plenty of playtime and physical stimulation. They have a lifespan of 7-10 years
Spring Match:
- All donations are being matched up to $50,000 thanks to some generous friends of WHS
- Ends on March 31
- Veterinary costs are our biggest expense
- Donations can be made online at www.wihumane.org/springmatch
Vaccine Clinic:
- Low cost vaccine clinic for cats and dogs
- April 22, 9am – 12pm at the WHS Door County Campus
- Appointments made in advance are required – sign up online www.wihumane.org/vaccines
- Vaccines offered: rabies, canine distemper, feline distemper, Bordetella, and microchips
- Someone else is allowed to bring your pet on your behalf with a signed consent form
- Call 920-746-1111 with questions or to cancel