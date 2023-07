(WFRV)- Could Kyra be your new best friend?

Kyra loves attention, she gets along with other dogs, and walks well with a leash. Kyra does get scared when her family isn’t home, so having a family that is at home a lot would help.

Kyra is a part of Lucky 7 Dog Rescue. They are located at 239 North Broadway in Green Bay.

For more information head to lucky7dogrescue.com.