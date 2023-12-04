(WFRV)- Could C3PO or Chewy be your new best friend?

C3PO is Chewy’s puppy. He’s about 3.5 months old and the runt of the litter. He is expected to be 30 lbs when fully grown. He is good with other dogs and walks on a leash. He has started on his house training and would make a great companion for another dog.

Chewy is about 2 years old. She came in with a bunch of puppies. They are all ready for homes, and so is she. She is a friendly, active, all-american mixed breed with short hair, weighing just under 25lbs. She is outdoorsy and would make a great hiking buddy.

Both are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready for new homes.

C3PO and Chewy are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Waupaca County, located at 2293 Commercial Drive in Waupaca.

To adopt C3PO or Chewy, visit the Humane Society of Waupaca County website.