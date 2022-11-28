(WFRV) – Could Anderson be your new best friend? He’s an active 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

He weighs 59lbs, loves to give kisses, and is working on leaning new cues. Anderson arrived at WHS as a stray with bare patches of skin along his back that appear to be scarring from a previous, unknown injury. Despite his great looks and wonderful personality, he hasn’t had much luck finding a new family so his adoption fee has been reduced to help him out! Like all dogs at WHS, Anderson is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, now all he needs is you! Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet this handsome pup.

See Anderson’s online profile by clicking HERE.

Giving Tuesday is a global day for giving to the causes you care most deeply about. Thanks to the generosity of incredible WHS friends, donations will be doubled dollar-for-dollar! Get a head start on giving and make a gift to support animals in need today at www.wihumane.org/givingtuesday.

The Wisconsin Humane Society does not receive any general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organizations. Individual donations, no matter how big or small, add up to make a huge difference for animals like Milo. He arrived at WHS with infected ears and a swollen paw needing immediate attention. X-rays revealed fractures across all four toes requiring supportive bandages and splints. His journey is not over yet; if his fractures don’t heal it’s possible he’ll need amputation surgery. No matter what the future holds for Milo, the Wisconsin Humane Society will be there for him every step of the way thanks to donors like you.