(WFRV) – This 7-year-old terrier mix was surrendered to the Fox Valley Humane Association after her owner passed away.

She is looking for a home where she can shine as your only pet, and while she is still a bit unsure of men, she loves women.

Annie is a shy girl who takes a little bit of time to warm up, but once she does, you are her whole world. She loves long walks, words of affirmation, eating grass, and her love language is physical touch.

If you’d like to meet Annie, fill out an application online at foxvalleypets.org.