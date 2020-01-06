Meet Bailey! He could be Your New Best Friend!

(WFRV) – Could Bailey be Your New Best Friend?

This sweetheart is 8 years old and was a surrender because of some anxiety/separation issues. He is on anti-anxiety medication and has been doing a great job at his foster home, even when left out of his crate. Leaving the TV on seems to help.

He loves to cuddle, his squeaky toys, and is potty trained! Any potential adopters can speak with his foster mom for further details.

Please get in touch with the Waupaca Humane Society of Waupaca County by calling them at 715-258-2545 or stop by their location at 2293 Commercial Drive in Waupaca. You can also get in touch with them online at waupacahumane.org.

