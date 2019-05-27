Meet "Beautiful" and "Gorgeous" cuddly sisters that need a forever home

(WFRV) - Could Beautiful and Gorgeous add some love into your life?

These two lovable sisters are looking for their forever homes and come as a pair! They both love cuddles and have all vaccinations up to date.

To meet these two "Beauties" stop by the Lakeshore Humane Society at 1551 N. 8th Street in Manitowoc. You can call them at 920-684-5401, stop by their website at lakeshorehumane.org and find them on Facebook as well.

And don't forget, Tuesday, May 28th, be sure to join the Lakeshore Humane Society for their Cats on Mats for an evening of fun and relaxation. Participants will be guided through a gentle yoga class designed to relieve tension in the body and mind while furry friends wander from mat to mat.

For more info - head to their Facebook event page.