(WFRV) – Could Binkee and Kit Kat be your New Best Friends?

These bonded lop bunnies are looking for a forever home. Binkee is the darker male rabbit and Kit Kat is the brown female. Both are very social and very affectionate.

They are two years old and love their snacks! There is no adoption fee for any small mammals at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society so to meet them, reach out at 920-424-2128, or get started by filling out an adoption application at oahs.org.