Meet Bud! Your New BFF from Fond du Lac Humane Society.

(WFRV) – Could Bud be Your New BFF?

He’s playful, affectionate, attentive and even keeps his kennel very neat and tidy! He’s three years old, listed as a Harrier Hound mix, does great with cats and other dogs, and is very energetic and playful. It’s reported Bud was an outside dog for the first part of his life so he may need some reinforcement, structure, and training to keep up outside only potty behaviors. He will also benefit from basic obedience training but he will be a fun BFF to add to your family. He is a guaranteed way to keep your family active and healthy!

You can meet Bud at the Fond du Lac Humane Society at 652 Triangle Road, reach them by phone at 920-922-8873 and online at fdlhumane.org and on their Facebook page.

Be sure to also get involved in Fond du Lac Humane Society’s huge charity event: “Metal 4 Muttz” on Friday, November 15th from 2pm – 2 am. There’ll be 20 heavy metal bands playing on two stages with auction style raffles, bucket raffles and more throughout the night. Proceeds will go to the FDL Humane Society. The event takes place at the Caddy Shack, W4786 WI-23 in Fond du Lac. For a full line up, head to their website.