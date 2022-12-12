(WFRV) – Cheesy Poof is a five-year-old sweetheart. He has no lower teeth and a limp ear but that hasn’t stopped him from loving life, people, and dogs!

Cheesy Poof prefers a home without other cats but is ready to share his love and cuddles with you and is hoping to find a home in time for Christmas.

To meet ‘Cheesy Poof’ fill out an adoption application online at lakeshorehumane.org.

If you are looking for other ways to help, you can become a Secret Santa. At various price levels, you can sponsor a space and give a homeless animal a secret surprise gift from Santa on Christmas morning.

To donate any amount, head to lakeshorehumane.org.