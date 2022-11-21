(WFRV) – This handsome 6-year-old cat has one blue and one green eye, which is called complete heterochromia! Contrary to popular belief, his namesake did not have this condition specifically but both are still unique none-the-less.

While initially shy, our all-white feline friend has proven to be one of the most affectionate cats you’ll ever have the honor of meeting. He shows his love by rubbing his face against yours, head butting your hand for more pets, and purring all day long! Like all cats at WHS, David Bowie is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee. If you’re looking for a new best friend, make an adoption appointment at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus today! Head to wihumane.org/adopt.

Save the date! Santa is coming to the WHS Door County Campus for their Holiday Celebration and Photos with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 1-3pm. Capture a festive holiday memory for just $10! Photos will be provided digitally following the event. Kids and social pets welcome!

Plus don’t miss out on the amazing raffle prizes, including an HP laptop, Samsung Galaxy Smartphone, Von Stiehl Winery Tour & Tasting Certificate for 10, a Packers Pro Shop Gift Card, and more! All proceeds will benefit the animals at the WHS Door County Campus.