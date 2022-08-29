(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association.

This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.

Ash is good with confident children and is very loving.

If you cannot commit to long-term dog ownership, Ash is also available to take home to foster until he finds his family.

To meet Ash, visit foxvalleypets.org. You can also call them with questions at 920-733-1717. They are located at N115 Two Mile Road in Appleton.