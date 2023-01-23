(WFRV) – Kit is a one-year tortie who came to Brewster’s Place with an untreated injured leg. While at Brewster’s Place, Kit re-injured it. The decision was made to amputate her leg to relieve her pain permanently, and she is doing a great job adjusting to life. Kit is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and blood tested. Her adoption fee is $50.

George and Ringo are two gorgeous long-haired black haired bonded brother and sister who love to cuddle and play. They are also spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and blood tested. Since they are bonded, they need to go home together. Their adoption fee is $100 for the pair.

If you aren’t looking to add to your fur family right now, you can make a big difference by sponsoring adoption fee or helping Brewster’s Place with much-needed items.

To donate or to schedule a meet and greet with any of the cats at Brewster’s Place, message Kelly on Facebook.