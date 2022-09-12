(WFRV) – Could Rapunzel or Ariel be your new best friend? These 4-month-old cuties were transferred to Wisconsin from Arkansas in the hopes of finding new loving homes. Energetic and sweet, they are guaranteed to fill your life with love and affection! Like all dogs at WHS, Rapunzel and Ariel are spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus their adopters will each receive a certificate for a free vet exam. You can meet these puppies today (Monday, September 12) at the Green Bay Packers Meet & Greet with CB Eric Stokes at Woodman’s in Green Bay, hosted by Brutus Broth! The event is from 3:30 – 5pm, and you can even get a signature from Eric Stokes with qualifying Brutus Broth purchase. If it’s a good match, we’ll complete the adoption right there and you can go straight home with your new best friend!

To view all the animals currently available for adoption, visit www.wihumane.org/adopt.

Do you love helping animals and people? The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus is hiring full-time and part-time Adoption Counselors/Animal Care Technicians! No experience is necessary, all animal-related training is provided. Join the WHS team today and apply at www.wihumane.org/employment.