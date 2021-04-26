Meet Guinea Pig duo Cabbage and Brussel Sprout!

(WFRV) – Meet Cabbage and Brussel Sprout. They are a Guinea Pig duo that are looking for a home together. Brussel Sprout was born at the OAHS shelter just 7 weeks ago. He is a spunky little guy that loves doing jumps around his cage. Him and momma love doing everything together and are happiest sharing snacks. Cabbage (momma Guinea) was spayed recently, so no more baby brussel sprouts. If you are interested in adopting, contact the shelter at 920-835-1738 or email ocontoareahumane@gmail.com to set up an appointment to adopt. At this time we are only doing adoptions via appointment. Cabbage and Brussel Sprout can be adopted for $25 together.

See all of their animals looking for forever homes at ocontoareahumane.org.