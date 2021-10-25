Meet Gwen, your adorable new best friend!

(WFRV) – Gwen is just three months old, and likely a mix of rat terrier and several other breeds. The Waupaca Humane Society has done a DNA test but are still waiting for the results.

She is very active and will require training and exercise but will be a great pet for an active family. They expect her adult weight to be under 35 pounds. She is spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and ready for a new home!

If interested in adopting any of the dogs available, please apply at waupacahumane.org.