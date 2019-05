(WFRV) - Could Jarvis or Jeannie be your new best friend?

They are 4-month-old Shiba Inus puppies up for adoption at the Humane Society of Waupaca County.

You'll find the Humane Society of Waupaca County at 2293 Commercial Drive in Waupaca.

Check out all the animals up for adoption at their website.

Give them a call at (715) 258-2545 and like them on Facebook.