(WFRV) – This handsome long-haired kitty is shy at first, but warms up quickly to new friends and will greet you with a raspy, but affectionate, “meow.” Junior gives great headbutts and loves to be petted once he’s comfortable with you, and would be happiest in a home with any children over 5 years old. At 7 years old himself, he’s got plenty of love to give! Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! To find out if Junior is your new best friend, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Door County Campus today at www.wihumane.org/adopt.

The Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus is hosting a low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic open to the public on Friday, March 3 from 1-3pm at their location in Sturgeon Bay. Everyone is welcome! Appointments are required and must be made in advance online at wihumane.org/vaccines. If you’re not able to attend, a family member or friend can bring your pet in on your behalf by filling out the e-consent form when reserving your time slot. For more information, call the WHS Door County Campus at 920-746-1111 or visit wihumane.org/vaccines.