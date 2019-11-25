Meet Lewis, Your New BFF!



(WFRV) – Lewis is 7 years old and is ready to be Your New Best Friend.

He was found as a stray with severe dental tarter which was cleaned up. He is a constant companion, loves to cuddle and give kisses. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready for his forever home at the Door County Humane Society.

Don’t forget to join in on the great fundraiser at the Door County Humane Society, Saturday, December 7 from 2 – 4 pm for their Photos with Santa and Holiday Open House. There’ll be raffles, refreshments, tours of the shelter, and photos with Santa.

A $5 donation per photo will directly benefit the animals at the Door County Campus. Kids, cats, and dogs are all welcome.

The Door County Humane Society is located at 3475 Park Drive in Sturgeon Bay. Reach them by phone at 920-746-1111, online at wihumane.org/adopt and be sure to like them on Facebook.